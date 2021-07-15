Global Graphite Coatings Market Rising to a Valuation of $0.9 Billion by 2027, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate in terms of revenues throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the graphite coatings market. The findings of the report states that the global market for graphite coatings generated $0.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $0.9 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 6.82% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“The global graphite coatings market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years, owing to rise in use of graphite coatings as an alternative to pitch coatings in lithium ion battery application. In addition, use of graphite coating in lubrication applications such as water meters, windscreen blade coatings, sintered brake pads, clutch facings & linings, and self-lubrication of engineering parts will further propel the growth of the market. However, COVID-19 outbreak is predicted to negatively impact the growth of the global graphite coatings market.” Eswara Prasad, Manager, Chemical and Material at Allied Market Research.

The report provides detailed information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and capitalizing on opportunities. Rise in use in elevated temperature applications and lubrication of metal, rubber, and plastic products fuel the growth of the global graphite coatings market. However, health hazards regarding the inhalation of graphite coatings hamper the market growth. Moreover, advancements in the technology of graphite coatings are expected to unlock lucrative opportunities in the future.

The report provides a detailed scenario of impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the graphite coatings market globally. This helps the investors, market players, and new entrants to strategize according to impacts by the outbreak of the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic led to unprecedented challenges in front of major consumers of graphic coatings including the automotive, electronics, and aerospace sectors. Furthermore, the reduced demand for passenger vehicles negatively affected the graphic coatings market. The pandemic and tariff war between China and the U.S. forced the relocation of several market players involved in the manufacturing of display and sensors, which are the major end-users of graphic coatings. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown across several regions and travel restrictions which led to disrupted supply chain.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global graphite coatings market on the basis of basis, end-use and region. These insights are helpful for the new entrants as well as current market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on application, the lubrication segment held the largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global graphite coatings market. In addition, the segment to expected to cite the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the report also includes a detailed study of other segments including anti-seize agent, release agent, and others.

Based on end use, the automotive segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, the segment also held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting to more than one-third of the global graphite coatings market. The report also provides comprehensive analysis of segments such as displays & sensors, metal coating, and others.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the market. Furthermore, the global graphite coatings market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Key market players profiled in the report include Mersen, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., Triton Minerals, CONDAT Corporation, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Asbury Carbons, Whitford, Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company, Final Advanced Materials, and BECHEM.

