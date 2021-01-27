Global Graphene Market || keyplayer ACS Materials LLCAdvanced Graphene Products Sp. z o.o., Applied Nanotech, Inc.

The report. “Global Graphene Market, By Product Type (Graphene Sheets & Films, Nanoribbons, Nanoplatelets, Graphene Oxide, and Others), By End-user (Industry Electronics & Telecommunication, Bio-medical & Healthcare, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027”.

Key Highlights:

In July 2017, the Graphenea S.A declared the opening of a new graphene oxide unit with production capacity of one ton per annum. It will help the company to meet the increasing customers demand in the following years.

In December 2019, XG Sciences, Inc., a market leader in the design and manufacture of graphene nanoplatelets and advanced materials containing graphene nanoplatelets, declared that it has entered into Commercialization and License Agreements with Perpetuus Advance Materials, a global leader in the production of dispersible, surface-modified graphene to improve their performance in a range of matrices and end-use markets.

Analyst View:

Expanding electronics & telecommunication industry

Graphene has a wide range of applications in both, electronic and telecommunication business. Electronics and telecommunications industry is one of the largest industry for graphene end-user and its derivative products. In telecommunications and electronics, graphene is used for various applications, comprising transistors, unbreakable touchscreens, printed electronics, supercharged batteries (enhanced lithium-ion batteries), optical electronics, and conductive inks, among others. Graphene is much stronger than steel and is comparatively harder than diamond. Additionally, being a major conductor of heat and electricity it finds application in memory chips as well as screens in laptops and mobile phones. It is normally used in the combined form to further boost its strength, durability, toughness, and conductivity.

Gaining popularity in the automotive and aerospace & defense industries

Graphene is also progressively gaining popularity in the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. It possesses excellent strength and toughness and is light in weight. Rising demand for safe and lighter vehicles is mainly to offer lucrative opportunities for the product to be used as an additive in composite materials. Furthermore, increasing attempts to strengthen vehicle structures as well as to enhance the crashworthiness has led a demand for the product in the manufacturing of lighter and greener cars. For example, Geneva Motor Show, Spania launched the world’s first supercar and integrated graphene into the car structure which decreases the overall weight of the vehicle, which, in turn, lower the fuel consumption and emits less emissions

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Graphene Market”, By Product Type (Graphene Sheets & Films, Nanoribbons, Nanoplatelets, Graphene Oxide, and Others), By End-user (Industry Electronics & Telecommunication, Bio-medical & Healthcare, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global graphene market is estimated was estimated at US$ 78.7 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2020 to 2027. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

By product type, nanoplatelets are projected to register a significant growth in demand on account of their wide range of applications in various sectors including electronics, medical, aerospace, and energy storage and generation.

By end-user, electronics segment accounted for highest revenue share in 2019 and is projected to exhibit significant growth in the coming years, due to its wide range of applications in semiconductors, capacitors, transistors, and sensors.

By region, the market in North America estimates for largest revenue share in the global graphene market. Growing adoption of graphene in automotive and aerospace & defense sectors is a major factor boosting growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global graphene market includes Graphenea S.A., XG Sciences, Inc., Applied Graphene Materials plc, , Haydale Limited, Grafoid Inc., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Graphene Frontiers LLC., ACS Materials LLCAdvanced Graphene Products Sp. z o.o., Applied Nanotech, Inc., and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

