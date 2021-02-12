Global Grain Protein Analyzer Market is expected to grow at CAGR during forecast period

BlueWeave Consulting reviews that the global grain protein analyzer market is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. New grain analyzers offer high technology, which permits farmers to share the results of measurements on their phones to compare lots with a short period. Technological developments in the devices for accurate results and to obtain a check for a wide range of contaminants also positively contribute to the market growth. To avoid wastage of grains from pests and to improve the storage period demand for grain analysis has increased significantly.

In the coming years, the market is expected to gain increased popularity owing to the growing consumption of food grains coupled with the ever-increasing production of food grains. In the new global market, farmers require to improve their production with high productivity, high quality, and low costs. to achieve that grain protein analyzer helps them to be more profitable. Seed quality is essential to get healthy grain and to save time and expenditure on assessments grain analyzers play a vital role.

Global Grain Protein Analyzer Market forecast and trends

The global grain protein analyzer Market gained momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 5.40%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2019-2026, and expected to reach USD 2196.2 Million by 2026. Globalization in the grain trade, stringent regulations by the government regarding the quality of the food grains, and initiatives taken for the prevention of foodborne diseases are some of the key factors driving the grain analysis market.

Growth Drivers

Increase in outbreaks of foodborne diseases

Foodborne diseases are increasing globally due to mutilated grain, which is encouraging the use of a grain analyzer which helps to analyze the physical characteristics of the grain.

Stringent safety and Quality Regulations for Food

Countries across the globe have stringent rules and regulations to prevent foodborne. To expand the awareness government-run various programs, ads, and social activities. The supplier and manufacturer to ensure the quality of grain using the protein analyzer across the worldwide.

Global Grain Protein Analyzer Market Type analysis

Based on type, market bifurcated into the Benchtop and Portable. A portable segment is expected to occupy a 63.33% share in 2018 and will generate revenue of USD 1444.47 million by 2026. Owing to the low cost of portable protein analyzers. It is easy to use and carry. It doesn’t occupy the full space and provides results rapidly. It also offers an illumined bilingual display for foreign languages (English, Italian, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German & Swedish). It also has Features either single or precision multipoint capabilities to accommodate local elevators. The benchtop is used for the testing of the high volume of grains and has a more substantial size in comparison with a portable grain protein analyzer.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Grain Protein Analyzer market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Grain Protein Analyzer market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Benchtop

Portable

By Application

Farm

Laboratory

Seed Company

Global Grain Protein Analyzer market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Digi-Star International, DICKEY-John, Isoelectric-Electronic Instruments, Pfeuffer Gmbh, Dinamica Generale, Perten Instruments, Tecnocientifica, Draminski, Foss and Zeutec are key players in the industries.

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global Grain Protein Analyzer market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa

South America

