Global Grain Protectants Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period

Grain Protectants: Market Outlook

Grains are hard, small and a dry seed which is either attached or not attached with as fruit or a hull. It is usually harvested for animal and human consumption. Grains are classified into two other types such as legumes and cereals. Once the dry grains are harvested, it is more durable when compared to starchy fruits (bread fruits, plantains and others) and tubers (cassava, sweet potato and others). The durability of grains are well suited for industrial agriculture. Grains can be harvested mechanically, transported by ship or rail, long storage period, milling for flour and pressed to obtain oil.

There are certain measure to be taken while harvesting grains, such as protect the grains from various external factors such as fungus, pest, fertility, diseases, growth of weeds and other unavoidable climatic factors. In order to protect the grains from these factors, the growers adopted the usage of grain protectants. Insect pests such as beetle, weevils, moths, and grain borers have adverse and damaging impacts on various agricultural commodities.

Grain protectants are used to manage various plant diseases, pests and weeds. There are two types of pest that destroy the grains and forestry, such as invertebrate and vertebrate. Agricultural grains include field crops (maize, wheat, rice, others), vegetable crops (potatoes, cabbages, others) and fruits. The grains in field are exposed to many factor. The crop plants may be damaged by insects, birds, rodents, bacteria, others.

Grain Protectants and its Properties:

Grain protectants encompasses

Pesticides – based approaches such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides

Biological grain protectants approache such as cover crops, trap crops and beetle banks

Barrier-based grain protectants approaches such as agrotextiles and bird netting

Animal psychology – based approaches such as bird scarers

Biotechnology – based approaches such as plant breeding and genetic modification

The grain protectants market is expected to grow at a steady rate, due to significant advancements in technologies for innovative products and the growing demand for grain protectants in the developing regions. The only factor hindering the growth of the grain protectants market is the development of insect pest resistance, which is a primary concern since certain pest populations have developed resistance to chemicals such as organophosphates, pyrethroids, carbamates, and certain other agents such as methoprene. They cause major losses in stored grains, as they infest grains through direct consumption of kernels or through the accumulation of webbing and insect cadavers. The deposition of insect waste on grains results in low-quality grains, which are unfit for human consumption. Therefore, the usage of grain protectants for insect control is projected to grow as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Global Grain Protectants Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Grain Protectants market has been segmented as:

Chemical Insecticides Fumigants Rodenticides

Physical Traps & baits Aeration Heat treatment

Biological Microbials Botanicals



On the basis of pest, the global Grain Protectants market has been segmented as:

Insects Grain borers Weevils Beetles Moths

Rodents

Others (Fungal species, mites, and birds)

On the basis of grain type, the global Grain Protectants market has been segmented as:

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Others (sorghum, millets, barley, and oats)

Global Grain Protectants Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Grain Protectants market identified across the value chain include Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, DowDuPont BASF, Nufarm, UPL,, Syngenta, FMC, Degesch America, Arysta LifeScience, Central Life Sciences, and Hedley Technologies., among the other Grain Protectants manufacturers.

