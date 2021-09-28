Global GPS Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global GPS equipment market was worth $482 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.60% and reach $695.4 million by 2023.

The global positioning system (GPS) equipment market consists of sales of global positioning systems equipment and related services for determining the ground position of an object through GPS satellites. GPS is a satellite navigation system that transmits specific signals that allow GPS equipment to decode and measure the exact location of the satellite.

The gps equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the gps equipment market are Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Laird PLC., Tomtom International Bv, Concox Wireless Solution, Xirgo Technologies, Inc., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. and Maestro Wireless Solutions

The Global GPS Equipment Market is segmented:

1) By Product Type: Data loggers, Data pushers, Data pullers, Covert GPS Trackers

2) By End-Use Industry: Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Others (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture, and Healthcare)

3) By Application: Road, Aviation, Marine, Location-based services, Surveying and Mapping, Others

The gps equipment market report describes and explains the global gps equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The gps equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global gps equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global gps equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

