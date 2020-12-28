Global Gout Treatment Market Top Key Players Update, Global Trend and Forecast To 2026||Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vintage Labs, Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Global gout treatment market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increasing prevalence of gout by increase of obesity and pediatric patients is likely to drive the global gout treatment market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gout treatment market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vintage Labs, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., INDOCO REMEDIES LTD., Zydus Cadila, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Casper Pharma, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Novartis AG, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Antares Pharma among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Horizon Therapeutics plc announced the launch of Gout Lies, a data-driven campaign to reframe physician dialogue on the reality of living with gout and highlight the newer developments in proper treatment of gout. The campaign also highlights the consequences of inadequate management including bone erosion, joint damage among others

In August 2018, Grünenthal received marketing authorization for the EU/EEA for Duzallo from European Commission. Duzallo is a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of allopurinol and lesinurad that is used for the treatment of hyperuricaemia in adult gout patients. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) reported positive opinion on use of Duzallo and authorized the marketing of the FDC. With this approval there is a potential to help improving the control of uric acid serum levels and enhancing the quality of life

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population are more vulnerable for gout which can augment the market growth

Increasing adoption of newer therapies and advanced treatment can act as a market driver

Prevailing cases of obesity can also drive the market growth

Increasing number of passive smokers along with adoption of sedentary lifestyle can also enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about symptoms and disease restrains the gout treatment market

Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs can also hinder this market growth

Stringent regulation also acts as a major restraining factor for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Gout Treatment Market

By Type

(Tophaceous Gout, Pseudogout Gout),

Diagnosis Type

(X-ray, CT Scan, Ultrasound and Others),

Treatment Type

(Medication, Surgery, Others),

Drugs Type

(Allopurinol, Febuxostat, Peobenecid, Indomethacin and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable, Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

