Global Gorlin Syndrome Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities And Forecast 2026 |Mayne Pharma Group Limited, PellePharm, Inc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Global Gorlin syndrome market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Gorlin syndrome market are LEO Pharma A/S, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, PellePharm, Inc, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others.

In-depth analysis of the market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Gorlin Syndrome market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Gorlin Syndrome across Global.

Insights of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, PellePharm, Inc has initiated multicenter pivotal phase III trial of Patidegib, a topical gel, hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. If trial successful, it will significantly change the treatment landscape for patients suffering from Gorlin syndrome.

In December 2018, Mayne Pharma Group Limited has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize SUBA-itraconazole from HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc for USD 5.00 million. SUBA-itraconazole was approved in the Europe for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome. The acquisition of SUBA-itraconazole, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from Gorlin syndrome

Market Drivers

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

High unmet need and emerging new market can drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

The high cost diagnosis and treatment of disease and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to limit market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Gorlin Syndrome Market

By Therapy Type

Topical Chemotherapy

Photodynamic Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Itraconazole

Vismodegib

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

