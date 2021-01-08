Global Glycomics Kits Market Research Report 2019-2026 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications||New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd; Agilent Technologies, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Global glycomics kits market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026
Global glycomics kits market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global glycomics kits market are Merck KGaA; Shimadzu Corporation; WATERS; New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd; Agilent Technologies, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Asparia Glycomics; Vector Laboratories; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; glyconet Berlin Brandenburg eV;, GlySign; Canadian Glycomics Network; RayBiotech, Inc.; Glycodiag, LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA; Glyco Expression Technologies, Inc; among others
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2018, Shimadzu Corp. and PREMIER Biosoft. Announced the launch of their Shimadzu’s LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry (MS) system technology support provided by PREMIER Biosoft’s lipidomics and glycomics data analysis software solutions. This combination will help both the companies to advance lipidomics and glycomics research
In June 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of ProZyme, Inc. The acquisition will allow Agilent to expand growth prospects in the fast-growing glycan market and further broaden its biopharmaceutical consumables. This will also enhance their product portfolio and will help them to provide better services to their customer
Market Drivers:
Rising funding activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will drive the market growth
Technological advancement in glycomics instrumentation acts as a market driver
Increasing focus on glycomics and proteomics research is another factor boosting the growth of the market in the forecast periodIncreasing adoption of glycan structure data analysis by research centers will augment the market growth
Market Restraints
Strict government norms and regulation will hamper the market growth
High cost of the glycomics instruments will also restrain the market
High degree of consolidation prevents new players from entering the market is another factor restricting this market growth
Segmentation: Global Glycomics Kits Market
By Kits
Glycan Labeling Kits
Glycan Purification Kits
Glycan Release Kits
Other Glycomics Kits
By Application
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Oncology
Immunology
Other
By End-User
Academic Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Key questions answered by Glycomics Kits Market report include:
- What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends in Glycomics Kits Industry?
- Where is the largest and fastest growing market for Bleaching Agent?
- How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?
- What forces will shape the market going forward?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in Glycomics Kits market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors in Bleaching Agent Industry?
