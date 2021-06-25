Global Glycolic Acid Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7% Through 2031

Glycolic acid is widely used as an intermediate in the formulation of various skin and hair care products, and acts as an exfoliating and moisturizing agent. Thus, increase in demand for skin and hair products becomes a key driving factor for the sales of glycolic acid.

It is used for the variety of applications in the chemical industry, which includes the production of polyglycolic acid. In the industrial and research application, polyglycolic acid is used to make drug delivery systems for small-molecule drugs, proteins, and macromolecules. Because of its tuneable mechanical properties, biodegradability, and biocompatibility, it’s often used in a variety of tissue-engineering applications. In the near time, this trend is projected to boost global demand for polyglycolic acid.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the glycolic acid market is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

Key Market Segments Covered

Grade Glycolic Acid ≤68% Glycolic Acid 70% Glycolic Acid ≥99%



Application Personal Care & Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care Others (including Nail Care and Dental Care) Plant Growth Stimulation Food Flavoring & Preservation Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Manufacturing Cleaning Agent Household Industrial Institutional Oil & Gas Electronics Leather Dyeing & Tanning Others (including Biomedical & Drug Delivery and Gas Barrier Packaging)



Winning Strategy

Glycolic acid is being used more often in skin care products and in the pharmaceutical industry to treat a variety of skin diseases. Glycolic acid producers are also looking to expand their business in the textile industry, where they can use it in dyeing and the production of tanning agents.

