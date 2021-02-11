Global Glycidol Market Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Glycidol Market by Grade (Glycidol below 95%, Glycidol 96%, Glycidol 97%, Glycidol above 97%), Application (Additives in plastics, Production of Surface-Active Compounds, Photographic Chemicals, Paints, Biocides, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The glycidol market is expected to grow from USD 136 million in 2019 to USD 205.57 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share from China due to its expansion in the paints and plastic industries. Growing application of the product as an additive in the manufacturing of vinyl polymers will also promote growth in the region. North America is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector across the region. Due to rising consumer awareness towards personal grooming. Europe is projected to grow to look more presentable and increase cosmetic products.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Finetech Industry Limited, Acros Organics, HBCChem, LGC Group, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Kanto Chemical Co. Inc, The Good Scents Company, and Nacalai Tesque. In December 2016, Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., a Takeda Pharmaceutical Company subsidiary, was acquired by Fujifilm Corporation. This acquisition helped the company develop new high-functional reagents, including the next-generation products for highly competitive polymerization initiators.

The grade segment includes glycidol below 95%, glycidol 96%, glycidol 97%, and glycidol above 97%. The glycidol 96% holds the largest market share, due to the increasing applications in the production of vinyl and epoxy polymers, increasing usage of products as a solvent in the manufacturing of pains, and rising demand for different types of paint from the automotive and construction sector. Glycidol 97% is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing applications as an additive in paint manufacturing and plastic manufacturing. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into additives in plastics, production of surface-active compounds, paints, photographic chemicals, biocides, pharmaceuticals, and others. The production of surface-active compounds segment is further segmented into cosmetic preparations, laundry detergents, and others. Pharmaceutical segment dominated the market due to increasing chronic health disorders like blood pressure, diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, and the growing demand for cardiac drug production.

The factors influencing the market growth are increasing consumer awareness regarding personal grooming, increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders like heart problems, cholesterol and obesity, and diabetes. The factors hampering the market growth are increasing consumer preference towards natural and chemical-free cosmetic products and the carcinogenic and toxicological nature of glycidol.

