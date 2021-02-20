BusinessTechnology

Global Glycerol Carbonate Market Research Report 2021

Global Glycerol Carbonate Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The Glycerol Carbonate report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Glycerol Carbonate Segment by Type:

  • Organic Solvent
  • Inorganic Solvent

Glycerol Carbonate Segment by Application:

  • Detergents
  • Fuels
  • Plastics
  • Others

Glycerol Carbonate By Company:

  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Eurisotop
  • UBE Industries India Private Ltd.
  • Inkemia Green Chemicals Inc.
  • TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Carbone Scientific Co., Ltd.
  • Acros Organics B.V.B.A. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Company)
  • GLACONCHEMIE GmbH
  • ANHUI MEISENBAO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Glycerol Carbonate Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Glycerol Carbonate Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

