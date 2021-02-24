Global Gluten-Free Products Market is Forecast to grow Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR From 2020 to 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Gluten-Free Products Market has reached USD Million in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. Gluten is a group of proteins, that are stored in seeds and found only in cereal grains. Specifically speaking, “gluten” belongs only to wheat proteins, and in the medical literature, this term is used to refer to the amalgam of prolamin and glutelin proteins. Which occur naturally in all grains that have been demonstrated capable of triggering celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Increased number of populations with celiac disease

The population with celiac disorders has grown over the years or we could say that the fact that people have this innate disorder has become clearer. Increased preference for gluten-free products is one of the biggest market drivers for global market growth of Gluten-free products. Moreover, the change in lifestyle and health-related choices, that could prevent diseases like diabetes, obesity, obesity-related cardiovascular issues has attracted a lot of consumers worldwide and pump up the market growth even more.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/gluten-free-products-market/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Gluten-free products as a healthy alternative

Ever since the evolution of technology, humans have grown more comfortable. All of this has led to extensive approaches taken by urban populations to keep up with today’s lifestyle changes and to maintain health. Additionally, the application of gluten-free alternatives in baking goods and preparations has helped in fat reduction. In contents such as pastries, strudels, dough for cookies, etc. Which helps in cholesterol management, improves blood lipid profile, and promotes healthy digestion boosted metabolism. The benefits of having a gluten-free diet consequently increase the appetite and are less in fat.

Increased number of populations with celiac disease

The population with celiac disorders has grown over the years or we could say that the fact that people have this innate disorder has become clearer. Increased preference for gluten-free products is one of the biggest market drivers for global market growth of Gluten-free products. Moreover, the change in lifestyle and health-related choices, that could prevent diseases like diabetes, obesity, obesity-related cardiovascular issues has attracted a lot of consumers worldwide and pump up the market growth even more.

Recent Developments

In the year 2020, October, General Mills was named in the annual edition of Forbes and JUST Capital “Forbes JUST 100,”. Currently, the company tops the list for the Food and Beverage sector and ranks 23rd overall of America’s Most JUST Companies, being recognized for the commitments it served to its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

In the year 2019, Dr. Schär AG/SPA had a strong grasp in the European market, and hence it stretched out its international boundaries up to Argentina and Turkey by launching new retail office centers.

Competitive Landscape

The market players for Gluten-free products manufacturing are Boulder Brands Inc.,CEREALTO, Dr. Schar Ag/Spa, General Mills, Hero Group Ag, Kellogg’s Company, Seitz Glutenfrei, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Inc., Raisio PLC, DI Manufacturing, Glutafin, True Foods, Silly Yak Foods, Prima Foods, Wheafree.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2020 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Key Players Boulder Brands Inc., CEREALTO, Dr. Schar Ag/Spa, General Mills, Hero Group Ag, Kellogg’s Company, Seitz Glutenfrei, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Inc., Raisio PLC, DI Manufacturing, Glutafin, True Foods, Silly Yak Foods, Prima Foods, Wheafree.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Bakery Products

Condiments & dressings

Snacks & RTE Products

Pizzas & kinds of pasta

By Distribution Channel

Conventional stores

Drugstores

Pharmacies

Specialty stores, etc.

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gluten-free-pasta-market-bwc19383/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: