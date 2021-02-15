Global Gluten Free Products Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2020 -2030

Product overview

Gluten is a mixture of different protein types found in wheat, barley, and rye. This is the only protein that is completely indigestible and can cause intestinal inflammation. Gluten-free foods are generally prescribed for individuals with celiac disease and who are intolerant to gluten. The free market of gluten products excludes protein gluten in grains like rye, barley, wheat, and triticale. It is used in the preparation of many items such as pasta, pizza, chocolates, and croissants in the food & beverage industries. These gluten-free products are helpful in the treatment of gluten allergy and digestive disorders in medical conditions.

Market Highlights

Global Gluten-Free Products Market is growing at a CAGR of XX% in Europe followed by North America and the Asia Pacific, with XX % and XX% CAGR, respectively. A high incidence of celiac disease around the globe is anticipated to boost the industry. The gluten-free products market was valued at USD XX billion in 2019; this is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2030, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. It is projected that growth is driven by factors like increased incidence of illnesses arising from poor diets, growing knowledge about safe diets, and the prevention of health disorders such as heart diseases, diabetes, strokes, obesity, chronic lung diseases, and metabolism.

Recent Highlights in the Gluten-Free Products Market

In March 2018 , CEREALTO launched a range of nutritious, vitamin B1-rich, gluten-free biscuits made of healthier grains, such as quinoa, oatmeal.

, CEREALTO launched a range of nutritious, vitamin B1-rich, gluten-free biscuits made of healthier grains, such as quinoa, oatmeal. In January 2016 Boulders Brands joined Pizza Hut to bring two forms of gluten-free pizza, pepper, and cheese on the market using Udi’s signature crust.

Global Gluten-Free Products Market: Segments

Global Gluten-Free Products Market can be segmented on the bases of type, a distribution channel. It has been further segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa

Global Gluten-Free Products Market: Key players

Kellogg's Company

Business Strategy

Key Product offerings

Financial performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Seitz Gliutenfrei

Dr, Schar AG

General Mills

Glutafin

True foods

Hero Group AG

Silky Yay foods

Prima Foods and Wheatfree

Cereal

COVID-19 Pandemic Global Business Impact Analysis

We at Fatpos Global understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Following is the list of things that we as a management consulting, advisory, and market research team are doing at Fatpos Global to provide you with the latest information that will aid you in your business decisions.

We are providing reports for markets across industry verticals with the possible impact of the virus. We are further doing a lot more research and would be sharing the necessary updates as and where necessary.

We are continuously analyzing the business opportunities that can be generated at different levels of business, both strategic and operational, and are coming up with advisory solutions that can help you gain an extra competitive edge in your business.

We are continuously in touch with our industry veterans and primary source contacts to understand how they are keeping their plants running during this difficult environment and we are developing and sharing ideas based on the same for the greater benefits of our clients.

By type (in %), Global Gluten-Free Products Market, 2019

Gluten-free bakery products are anticipated to register XX% of the volume share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows: Bakery products, Snacks & RTE Products, Pizzas & pasta, others (dairy & dairy alternatives, meat products, beverages, and infant food)

In addition to higher demand from millennials coupled with an increase in the need for nutritionally balanced foods, bakers have become amongst the consumer ‘s favorite choices for gluten-free items. In addition, enhancements to baby food processing technology are expected to make a significant contribution to the growth of the gluten-free baby market in foods due to greater investment in food processing R&D, improved distribution network of food products for babies, and a high-sustainability gluten-free baby food segment.

By distributional channel (in %), global Gluten-free products Market, 2019

The conventional store segment accounted for XX% of the global volume in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

Based on Distribution channel, the market has been segmented as follows: Convenience stores, Specialty stores, Drugstores & pharmacies

Convenience stores boost the promotion and catering for producers to their goods. Consumers can rely more on shopping experiences in convenience stores when buying items.

GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCTS MARKET: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Global Gluten-Free Products Market is looking at significant factors of growth over the forecast period. Some of the key factors comprise the ones outlined below.

Increase in the spread of diseases

Increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increased chronic diseases, increasing sensibility to lower saturated fat and the increased cases of irresistible bowel syndrome are all factors that boost the market for gluten-free products.

Ill effects of gluten

Gluten can cause adverse effects, particularly for those with allergies or gluten intolerance. In recent years, the preference for gluten-free goods has grown to significant market bases.

Restraint

The high cost of gluten-free products may hinder the growth of the market.

Other factors that may restraint the growth of the market are contamination or adulteration issues, and lack of awareness about gluten-free products in regions such as the Asia Pacific.

GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCTS MARKET: Regions

European region held the largest market accounting for XX% of total market volume share in 2019

This is attributed to the rise in consumer demand from millennials and the growth in the thousands of years. The growth of the gluten-free food market in Europe is also driven by growing distribution channels.

The region segment can be further divided into five major types including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Global Gluten-Free Products Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Gluten-Free Products Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Gluten-Free Products Market segments:-

Based on Type: Bakery products Snacks & RTE products Pizzas & Pasta Others (dairy & dairy alternatives, meat products, beverages, and infant food)

Based on Distribution channel: Conventional stores Specialty stores Drugstores & pharmacies



Global Gluten-Free Products Market Dynamics

Global Gluten-Free Products Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

