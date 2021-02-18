Global Glutamic Acid Market Will Reach USD 22.55 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Glutamic Acid Market by Application (Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Food Industry, Dairy), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The glutamic acid market is expected to grow from USD 12.37 billion in 2020 to USD 22.55 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028. North America held the major share of 37.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising processed food industry in the U.S. and Mexico, rising disposable income, and key manufacturers’ presence. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth due to growing processed food and food additives demand, rising health concerns, and government regulations regarding public health and feed additives. In the region, China and India hold the major share due to the growing demand for processed food products. Europe region is projected to grow due to government regulations regarding public health and feed additives and rising health concerns.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419208/request-sample

Some of the notable players in the market are Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co. Ltd., Bachem AG, EPPEN Bioengineering Stock Co., Ltd., Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd., Ningxia, Ajinomoto Co., Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Iris Biotech GmbH., and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company.

Based on application, the market is segmented into animal feed, pharmaceutical, food industry, and dairy. The animal feed segment held the largest share of 37.4% in the year 2020, owing to the rising consumer preference towards healthy food products, and improved taste and nutrition, rising application of processed food, increasing meat consumption globally, and increasing demand for high-quality meat. The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing government spending and increasing use of glutamic acid in medicinal preparation. The food industry segment will register significant growth due to the increasing adoption of glutamic acid by feed and food manufacturers and increasing demand for superior quality meat food products for animals.

The factors influencing the market growth include the wide usage of glutamic acid to treat epilepsy, mental retardation, ulcers, hypoglycemic coma, and muscular dystrophy, increasing inclination towards the food products derived naturally and increasing health concerns. Other factors such as shifting trends towards the use of processed food, rising consumer preference towards healthy food, increase in population, high disposable income, and increasing R&D activities by key manufacturers propels the market growth. The factors restraining the market growth include side effects of glutamic acid like fatigue and headache and stroke mentality risks.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/glutamic-acid-market-by-application-animal-feed-pharmaceutical-419208.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com