Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Sales Value, Key Vender, Trend, Key Players | Abbott Laboratories, Arkay Inc., Medtronic Inc., Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, etc.

The report “ Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Glucose Monitoring System (Self-Monitoring Glucose Monitoring Device (Blood Glucose Meter, Blood Glucose Testing Strip, and Lancet), Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device, and Others), By End User (Hospital/Clinic, Diagnostic Labs, and Home Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. The surge in the geriatric population and the high prevalence of population suffering from diabetes is the major factor driving the growth of the global glucose monitoring devices market globally. According to data published by the International Diabetes Federation, the number of diabetic population is projected to reach 642 Mn by the year 2040 as compared to 415 Mn patients in 2015, across the globe. Thus, by 2040 one out of every ten adults is anticipated to have diabetes, which reveals the graveness of this pandemic. Also, the treatment and management of diabetes are projected to be the prime focus areas of stakeholders and healthcare departments, worldwide. However, the lack of adequate reimbursement for devices is the major factor restraining the growth of the global glucose monitoring devices market. Nevertheless, the growth in the incidence of diabetic cases would provide high market growth and opportunities, which in turn will compel and attract various key market players to develop innovative product line or product extensions.

Key Highlights:

In May 2018, Insulet Corporation entered into partnerships with two diabetes distributors, Nordic Infucare and Theras Group to strengthen its distribution activities in the Nordic and Italian markets.

In April 2018, Medtronic announces FDA approval of Infuse(TM) Bone Graft in new spine surgery indications using PEEK Interbody implants.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global glucose monitoring devices market accounted for US$ 13400.9 million in 2025 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.60% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the glucose monitoring system, end-user, and region.

By glucose monitoring system, self-monitoring glucose monitoring device segment accounts for the largest segment in the target market, which had a market value of US$ 4,026.36 million in 2017, at an estimated CAGR of 3.8%. In the self-monitoring glucose Monitoring device market segment, lancet holds the largest share, as the global consumption of lancets is projected to grow over the forecast period, due to the rising prevalence of diabetes globally

By end-user, the home setting segment has the largest share, at an estimated CAGR of 5.2%. In 2015, the FDA approved the option to share continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data via a smart device, which has resulted in a growth in the adoption of CGM rapidly, particularly in the pediatric population

By region, in 2018, North America, especially the U.S., held the largest share in the glucose monitoring devices market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market”, By Glucose Monitoring System (Self-Monitoring Glucose Monitoring Device (Blood Glucose Meter, Blood Glucose Testing Strip, and Lancet), Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device, and Others), By End User (Hospital/Clinic, Diagnostic Labs, and Home Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Glucose-Monitoring-Devices-Market-3947

The prominent player operating in the global glucose monitoring devices market includes Abbott Laboratories, Arkay Inc., Medtronic Inc., Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PHC Holdings Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Lifescan Inc., I-Sens, and Terumo Corporation.

