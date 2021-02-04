Global Glucose Meters Market Outlook and Opportunities By Key Players-Medtronic, Lifespan, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Terumo Europe NV, Abbott., Sanofi-Deutschland GmbH

A wide ranging Glucose Meters market report offers the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global market research services market. A good market research report makes it possible to develop strategies such as market segmentation that means identifying specific groups within a market and product differentiation which creates an identity for a product or service that separates it from those of the competitors. With Glucose Meters market research report, it gets effortless to identify growth segments for investment as well as benchmark performance against key competitors.

Glucose meters market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 16.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of glucose testing meters will help in lucrative growth of the market.

The major players covered in the glucose meters market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dexcom, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Lifespan, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Terumo Europe NV, Abbott., Sanofi-Deutschland GmbH, DiaMonTech AG, ACON Laboratories, Inc., AgaMatrix, ARKRAY, Inc., BD, Bionime Corporation., Delta Electronics, Inc., Hainice Medical Inc. U.S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Glucose Meters Market Scope and Market Size

Glucose meters market is segmented on the basis of product, type, technique, ergonomics, application, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product glucose meters market is segmented into continuous glucose monitoring devices, and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems.

On the basis of type, glucose meters market is segmented into photoelectric blood glucose meter, and electrode type blood glucose meter.

Based on technique, glucose meters market is segmented into invasive, and non-invasive.

On the basis of ergonomics, glucose meters market is segmented into wearable, and non-wearable.

Based on application, glucose meters market is segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes.

On the basis of distribution channel, glucose meters market is segmented into institutional sales, and retail sales. Institutional sales have been further segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Retail sales have been further segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Glucose meters market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, and home care.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

