Global Glucose And Fructose Market to Register a Robust Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Customer preference has increased for natural sweeteners, reason being, rising number of consumers that are suffering from various diseases and being allergic to synthetic sweeteners, which is having a positive impact on the sales of natural sweeteners such as fructose. This is derived from honey, tree and vine fruits, flowers, berries, and most root vegetables. In case of commercial purposes, fructose is sourced from sugarcane, sugar beet, and maize.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is one of the most common causes of death, globally. Increasing concerns regarding diabetes are influencing consumers to gradually move toward antidiabetic food products, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Thus, the glucose and fructose market is expected to exhibit a steady value CAGR of more than 4% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Glucose and Fructose Market Study

The application of glucose and fructose in the bakery industry holds a market value share of around 24% , as fructose possesses properties for improving texture, shelf life, quality of bakery products, and glucose provides volume, taste, glossiness, and improved stability to pastries, macaroons, and cakes.

, as fructose possesses properties for improving texture, shelf life, quality of bakery products, and glucose provides volume, taste, glossiness, and improved stability to pastries, macaroons, and cakes. Owing to easy availability and higher production volume, the powder form of glucose and fructose has a prominent market value share of 86.5%.

The application of glucose and fructose in beverages is expected to witness 1.7 X value growth during the forecast period, attributable to glucose and fructose being affordable alternatives for manufacturers, along with imparting distinct flavor to beverages.

X value growth during the forecast period, attributable to glucose and fructose being affordable alternatives for manufacturers, along with imparting distinct flavor to beverages. Fructose type is expected to exhibit high incremental opportunity during the forecast period, owing to increased application of fructose in the food and beverage industry as a flavor enhancing low glycemic sugar substitute.

Diabetic consumers are increasing, and food processing manufacturers are targeting these potential consumers by introducing products with fructose and glucose to increase their customer base. Companies are investing heavily in branding and promotion of products with fructose and glucose, which is estimated to fuel the growth of the glucose and fructose market over the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a low to moderate impact on the progress of the glucose and fructose market.

Global Glucose and Fructose Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the global glucose and fructose market space are entering into various partnerships and collaboration to gain synergy benefits and increase market presence globally.

In 2019 , Tate and Lyle PLC partnered with DKSH, a leading food ingredient distributor, to provide market expansion services to the company in Vietnam for its sweetener and texturant products.

, Tate and Lyle PLC partnered with DKSH, a leading food ingredient distributor, to provide market expansion services to the company in Vietnam for its sweetener and texturant products. In 2018, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. entered into a merger agreement with IFF. This merger would enable both companies to strengthen their positions across key taste, texture, and nutrition categories.

In addition, key players in the global glucose and fructose market landscape are focusing on launching new sweeteners through partnerships and collaborations.

In the year 2018, Cargill, Incorporated formed a joint venture with DSM to produce sweeteners. This new joint venture company called Avansya was formed to produce zero-calorie, cost-effective sweeteners for food and beverage manufacturers.

