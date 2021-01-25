Global Gluconic Acid and Derivatives Market || keyplayers Evonik Industries, Merck, Tokyo Chemical Industry Ltd., Xiwang Group,

The report “ Global Gluconic Acid and Derivatives Market, By Product Type (Gluconic Acid, Glucono delta-lactone, Sodium Salt of Gluconic Acid, Calcium Salt of Gluconic Acid, and Other), By Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Agriculture, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. With the growing concern related to the toxic effects related to the use of synthetic chemicals has given upsurge to an increase in the demand for environment- friendly and biodegradable products. Gluconic acid is prepared by the process of fermenting glucose, whereby the physiological d- form is produced. Furthermore, changing the preference of consumers toward the use of renewable and safer ingredients in the products is boosting the growth of the target market. Also, rising awareness among the consumers about their safety and health and especially those they consume or apply are expected to increase the demand over the forecast period for bio-based products including gluconic acid and its derivatives. Moreover, growing need for a safe, sustainable, and environment- friendly economy has resulted in high investments in R&D activities regarding the adoption of various bio-based products such as gluconic acid.

Key Highlights:

In February 2017, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG launched minerals within their speciality salts segments, which can be easily used for mineral fortification.

In March 2015, Merck acquired the global life sciences and chemical company, Sigma Aldrich, for USD 17 billion and became the global leader in life sciences.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global gluconic acid and derivatives market accounted for US$ 715.32 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product type, application, and region.

By product type, the global gluconic acid and derivatives market is segmented into Gluconic Acid, Glucono delta-lactone, Sodium Salt of Gluconic Acid, Calcium Salt of Gluconic Acid, and Other

By application, the global market is segmented into beverages, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and other end-user verticals. The beverage and food are anticipated to be the leading segment over the forecast period. The growing expansion of the retail industry which involves various food stalls is projected to be the major reason for the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share for the global market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing consumer awareness allied to the chemicals used for the construction purpose. Also, the growing demand for the bio ingredients for the food additives is projected to be the other major reason for the growth of the global market in the region.

The prominent player operating in the global gluconic acid and derivatives market includes Roquette Foods, FUSO Chemicals Co., Jungbanzlauer, Evonik Industries, Merck, Tokyo Chemical Industry Ltd., Xiwang Group, Alfa Chemistry, Ruibang Laboratories, and Kaison Chemicals.

