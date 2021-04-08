Global Gift Card Market was worth USD 382.2 billion in 2020and is further projected to reach USD 851 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026)

According to a study conducted recently by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting, the global gift card market was worth USD 382.2 billion in 2020and is further projected to reach USD 851 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The demand for gift cards is increasing due to the increase in the number of special occasions and the rising popularity of the gifting culture. Moreover, the sales of gift cards increase at an exorbitant rate during festivals and special days, such as Birthdays, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, etc. Additionally, many vendors are launching unique gift cards to stay ahead of the curve. Numerous entertainment corporations are also teaming up with technology solutions providers to launch e-gift cards to be used across major online and retail marketplaces.

Partial Redemption Feature Motivating Consumers to Opt for Gift Cards

Nowadays, consumers prefer participating in loyalty programs to earn gift cards as rewards. They could use the prepaid value of these cards to make a purchase later. Consumers generally use gift cards as a budgeting tool as they prefer making purchases that are equal to the amount available on the card instead of paying anything extra out of their pockets. This is the key factor encouraging consumers to opt for gift cards. Furthermore, some outlets also offer deals on gift cards for their regular customers. On the purchase of a gift card, a bonus gift card of a lesser amount is offered, which in turn helps drive customer satisfaction. According to First Data’s U.S. Prepaid Consumer Insights, 68% of the consumers expressed that gift cards are their preferred form of incentive, with coupons and bonus bucks trailing behind. According to Paycorp, a partnership with a complementary business could help expand the services or products offered to customers, resulting in a win-win situation for all parties involved– increased sales for the businesses and discounted prices for the customer.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gift-card-market-bwc19380/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Increasing Consumer Preferences to GoDigital

The rising penetration of smartphones along with affordable data plans have increased the adoption of m-Commerce which is projected to foster the market growth of gift cards. Consumers are rapidly downloading mobile apps, including Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay for online shopping as these online stores provide the ability to navigate more quickly and easy to make purchases on-the-go, thereby increasing the number of consumers making purchases online. Additionally, the growing number of e-commerce channels that enable the user to use gift cards are expected to foster the market growth of gift cards. What’s more, online payment also provides consumers with options to choose between digital and physical gift cards during online purchases. These factors are likely to fuel the market growth of gift cards during the forecast period.

The Growing Trend of Corporate Gift-Cards to Reward the Employees for Their Achievements

The usage of gift cards is growing by leaps and bounds in the corporate sector to recognize the contributions and achievements of employees. Additionally, there is a higher adoption rate of e-Commerce and m-Commerce channels in developed and developing countries due to the higher penetration of smartphones and rising internet connectivity. Moreover, the demand for gift cards from the corporate sector has been witnessing a significant increase, globally.

A majority of companies nowadays use gift cards to recognize the contributions and achievements of their employees. Gift cards are convenient and safe and have proven to be a novel means of recognizing employees and rewarding them for their exceptional performances. Cash rewards cause a mental accounting process in recipients, wherein the reward earner identifies cash rewards with their salary. Therefore, subconsciously people blend the cash reward with the pay and utilize it for the same everyday purpose, such as paying bills, buying groceries, mortgage payments, and so on. Since people tend to make utilitarian purchases when given a cash reward, consequently, they derive very little meaning or appreciation from the latter.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of leading players in this market space greatly decrease the opportunities for new entrants to the market as it is difficult to match the high capital requirements. Some of the key players include Amazon, iTunes (Apple Inc.), Google Play (Alphabet Inc.), Starbucks, Walmart, National Gift Card Corp., QwikCilver Solutions Private Limited, Sodexo, Zara, Best Buy, JCB Giftcard, Givex Corporation, Yiftee, TenderCard, RollerSoftware, GiftFly LLC, and other prominent players.

Amazon held a 3.50% market share in 2019 in the global gift card market and ranks number 1 in the world. Amazon utilizes cost leadership as its generic competitive advantage strategy. The primary objective of this generic competitive strategy is to minimize operating costs. For instance, Amazon.com uses advanced computing and networking technologies for maximum operational efficiency, which translates to minimized costs.

Recent Development

In 2020 Sodexo acquired the London-based delivered-in office food services provider Fooditudeby taking a majority shareholding.

In 2019, CashStar, Inc. launched the Interactive Gift Card Platform to register new growth opportunities for market players. Companies such as Uno Chicago Grill, Travelocity Incentives, and Gorham Bike & Ski are primarily engaged in offering interactive gift cards via the CashStar platform.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam Product/Service Segmentation By type, industry verticals, distribution channel, and region Key Players Key Players for Market Includes: – Amazon, iTunes (Apple Inc.), Google Play (Alphabet Inc.), Starbucks, Walmart, National Gift Card Corp., QwikCilver Solutions Private Limited, Sodexo, Zara, Best Buy, JCB Giftcard, Givex Corporation, Yiftee, TenderCard, RollerSoftware, GiftFly LLC, and other prominent players

By Type

Open-Loop Gift Card

Closed-Loop Gift Card

e-Gift Card

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets (Grocery Stores/Food Market)

Independent Brand Showrooms

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafes (Coffee Shops)

Discount Stores

Entertainment

Departmental Stores

Sports Stores

e-Portals (Online)

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquire Here Get customization & Get discount for report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-gift-card-market-bwc19380/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: