Global Geothermal Power Market by Type, Geography and Future Analysis

The increasing focus of several European, Asian, and North American countries on energy security and sustainable energy is one of the major factors fueling the demand for geothermal power across the world. The governments of these countries are taking initiatives for reducing their oil imports and reliance on non-renewable energy sources for power generation. For example, the European Union, under the Renewable Energy Directive (RED), aims to fulfill at least 20% of its power requirements with renewable energy by 2020.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/geothermal-power-market/report-sample

The geothermal power market will advance at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2016–2022, which will take the market revenue from $3,233.5 million in 2015 to $6,518.9 million by 2022.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific geothermal power market installed the largest capacity of geothermal power plants in 2015 to meet the growing demand for energy in the region. Three of the world’s largest geothermal power producers — the Philippines, Indonesia, and New Zealand — are in APAC. Additionally, P&S Intelligence projects that the region will lead the industry in the foreseeable future due to the increasing focus of the government on exploring the potential of geothermal energy, reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, and meeting the increasing demand for energy, by optimizing non-conventional sources.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=geothermal-power-market

Thus, the growing focus on renewable sources of energy and increasing support from governments and international organizations will lead to the widespread adoption of geothermal energy worldwide.