Global Geospatial Solutions Industry Swot, Development and Key Player Analysis Report

The introduction of new and upcoming technologies such as 3D, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) in GIS systems has helped the development of the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry. Artificial intelligence (AI), automation, cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), and sensor miniaturization are expected to be the catalysts for development. The geospatial solution market is expected to be dominated by the earth observation segment. Changes in everything from temperature to forestation to ice sheet coverage are monitored by Earth observation satellites. Satellite imaging, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), and other related technologies make this possible. With the advancement of these technologies, the demand for this specific segment is expected to expand. During the forecast era, the software segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Since software produces the bulk of sales, it accounts for a greater portion of the geospatial technologies and solutions industry. Geospatial-specific software creates a framework that serves as a user interface for executing and analyzing different geospatial data. During the forecast period, North America is projected to be the largest market. In North America, the incorporation of geospatial technology into mainline technologies is likely to be a key driver of the industry. The geospatial solution market is expected to gain momentum in developed economies. Over the last few years, the use of geospatial technology has risen steadily across the world. This, combined with the widespread availability of geospatial technology in developed countries like the United States and Canada, would undoubtedly improve the region’s demand.

Key Market Players include HERE Technologies, Trimble, Esri, Here Technologies, Pitney Bowes, Hexagon Geospatial, Maxar Technologies, Bentley, Geospatial Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, Snc-Lavalin, GE, Google, Baidu, Telnav, Harris Corporation, Tomtom, Apple.

The Geospatial Solutions Market report has been categorized as below

By Technology

Geospatial Analytics

GNSS & Positioning

Scanning

Earth Observation

By Solution Type

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application

Surveying & Mapping

Geovisualization

Asset Management

Planning & Analysis

Others

By End-User

Utility

Business

Transportation

Defense & Intelligence

Infrastructural Development

Natural Resource

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

