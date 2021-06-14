Global Geospatial Analytics Industry Growth and Development till 2027 Analysis
The global Geospatial Analytics market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
Increased Internet of Things (IoT) adoption, convergence of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies, and major advances in geospatial analytics with the advent of artificial intelligence and big data are driving the sector. Geospatial analytics will now offer better and less costly geospatial data to companies all over the world, thanks to the introduction of artificial intelligence and big data to the market. These solutions also offer features like on-demand analytics, increased accessibility and the ability to analyse complex and large datasets, and the ability to analyse multiple types of geospatial data using cloud-based geospatial analytics. The software and solutions segment is projected to account for a greater share of the industry. Enterprises use geospatial tools and solutions mainly to obtain location-based business information for better decision-making. The surface and field analytics segment is expected to dominate the industry. This can be due to companies in almost every industry vertical embracing surface and field analytics tools to help them make better strategic decisions. These analytics are primarily used in infrastructure construction to assess the movement of water on the earth’s surface so that drainage systems can be planned and designed, as well as in agriculture to understand topsoil erosion. During the forecast era, the climate change adaptation segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR. Users will use geospatial technologies to better understand how climate change could affect people’s lives, towns, and food sources, among other things. As a result, overall productivity rises, workflows are streamlined, and concerned authorities can make more informed decisions. Because geospatial technologies are widely used in the automotive vertical to identify vehicle location and manage traffic on highways, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Because of rising passenger safety issues, governments in many regions have required the use of geospatial technologies in cars. The largest market for geospatial analytics is expected to be in North America. The high adoption of latest technologies such as cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and business intelligence tools is driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market in North America.
Browse report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Geospatial-Analytics-Market
Key players include ESRI, Pitney Bowes, Oracle, SAP, Alteryx, Hexagon AB, Digitalglobe, Trimble, Maxar Technologies, Maplarge, Harris Corporation, Bentley Systems, General Electric, Google, RMSI,
The Geospatial Analytics Market report has been categorized as below
By Component
- Software & Solutions
- Services
By Type
- Surface & Field Analytics
- Network & Location Analytics
- Geovisualization
- Others
By Application
- Surveying
- Medicine & Public Safety
- Disaster Risk Reduction & Management
- Climate Change Adaptation
- Others
By Vertical
- Business
- Automotive
- Utility & Communication
- Government
- Defense & Intelligence
- Natural Resources
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Request sample copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ic0453/Geospatial-Analytics-Market
About Whipsmartmi:
Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.
WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.
Contact Info:
Name: Neeraj
Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com
Company Name: Whipsmartmi
Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/
Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs
Phone: +1 5102005090