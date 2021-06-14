Global Geospatial Analytics Industry Growth and Development till 2027 Analysis

Increased Internet of Things (IoT) adoption, convergence of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies, and major advances in geospatial analytics with the advent of artificial intelligence and big data are driving the sector. Geospatial analytics will now offer better and less costly geospatial data to companies all over the world, thanks to the introduction of artificial intelligence and big data to the market. These solutions also offer features like on-demand analytics, increased accessibility and the ability to analyse complex and large datasets, and the ability to analyse multiple types of geospatial data using cloud-based geospatial analytics. The software and solutions segment is projected to account for a greater share of the industry. Enterprises use geospatial tools and solutions mainly to obtain location-based business information for better decision-making. The surface and field analytics segment is expected to dominate the industry. This can be due to companies in almost every industry vertical embracing surface and field analytics tools to help them make better strategic decisions. These analytics are primarily used in infrastructure construction to assess the movement of water on the earth’s surface so that drainage systems can be planned and designed, as well as in agriculture to understand topsoil erosion. During the forecast era, the climate change adaptation segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR. Users will use geospatial technologies to better understand how climate change could affect people’s lives, towns, and food sources, among other things. As a result, overall productivity rises, workflows are streamlined, and concerned authorities can make more informed decisions. Because geospatial technologies are widely used in the automotive vertical to identify vehicle location and manage traffic on highways, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Because of rising passenger safety issues, governments in many regions have required the use of geospatial technologies in cars. The largest market for geospatial analytics is expected to be in North America. The high adoption of latest technologies such as cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and business intelligence tools is driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market in North America.

Key players include ESRI, Pitney Bowes, Oracle, SAP, Alteryx, Hexagon AB, Digitalglobe, Trimble, Maxar Technologies, Maplarge, Harris Corporation, Bentley Systems, General Electric, Google, RMSI,

The Geospatial Analytics Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Software & Solutions

Services

By Type

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Others

By Application

Surveying

Medicine & Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Others

By Vertical

Business

Automotive

Utility & Communication

Government

Defense & Intelligence

Natural Resources

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

