Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Opportunity Assessment, Recent Developments, Industry Size & Share, Demand

Global GIS software market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 13.95 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Rising investment in GIS solutions, Projects related to development of smart cities and Adoption of GIS solutions in various sectors

Overview

Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer based system which integrates software and hardware in order to collect, manage, analyse all sorts of spatial or geographical data. GIS has wide applications in various sectors such as agriculture, oil & gas, construction, mining, transportation, utilities and others. GIS is mainly used to create maps of those locations which are not easily reachable such as different layers of Earth’s Crust.

Some of the Leading Key Company's Covered for this Research are:

Few of the major competitors currently working global GIS software market are Hexagon, General Electric Company, Pitney Bowes Software Pte Ltd , Autodesk, Inc, Trimble Inc, Topcon, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd, Unistrong, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited, Geosoft Inc, Golden Software LLC, SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Harris Corporation, Manifold Software Limited, PASCO Philippines Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc and others

Key Market Segmentation

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Project Size (Small, Medium, Large), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Services), Organization (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End-User (Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Transportation, Utilities and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

