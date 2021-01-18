Global Genotyping Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By Bioline, Qiagen, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric, Sequenom, Fluidigm, Biogeniq Inc

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Genotyping research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Genotyping report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Global genotyping market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the technological advancements, increasing cases of diseases like cancer, diabetes and alzheimer’s.

Some of the major players operating in global genotyping market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bioline, Qiagen, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric, Sequenom, Fluidigm, Biogeniq Inc., Envigo, Helix, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Eurofins Genomics, Biofortuna Limited, Agena Bioscience, Inc., BioTechniques, Precision Biomarker Resources, Inc., TrimGen Corporation, 23andMe, Inc., Xcelris Genomics, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. and BioTek Instruments, Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of genetic diseases, such as alzheimer’s, parkinson’s, hemophilia, thalassemia and turner syndrome are enhancing the market growth

Technological developments in DNA sequencing boosts the growth of the market

Deteriorating prices of DNA sequencing are accelerating the market growth in the forecast period

Growing importance of genotyping in drug development will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Rising significance of SNP genotyping is hindering the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement policies will also limit the market in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved symdeko for the treatment of children of ages 6-11 years suffering from cystic fibrosis. In connection with this approval, additional dosage strength of symdeko tablets is also available now. This approval would help in the treatment of children suffering from cystic fibrosis

In 2016, Veritas Genetics offered the first genome sequence to consumers and physicians of worth USD 1,000. The company is ready to increase competition in the growing personal genetics industry by reducing its test price by 40%. This announcement helped the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

Segmentation: Global Genotyping Market

By Product & Service

Reagents & Kits

Genotyping Services

Instruments Analyzers Sequencers & Amplifiers

Bioinformatics Services Software



By Technology

Microarrays

Capillary Electrophoresis Amplified Fragment Length Polymorphism Restricted Fragment Length Polymorphism Single-stranded Conformation Polymorphism

Sequencing Next-Generation Sequencing Pyrosequencing Sanger Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-time PCR Digital PCR

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time of Flight (Maldi-Tof) Mass Spectrometry

Others Technologies

By Application

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostics & Personalized Medicine

Animal Genetics

Agricultural Biotechnology

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

