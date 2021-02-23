Global Genomic Medicine Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- BioMed Central Ltd, Cleveland Clinic., Genome Medical, Inc., Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS

Genomic medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing scientific research on genomic medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the genomic medicine market report are BioMed Central Ltd, Cleveland Clinic., Genome Medical, Inc., Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Congenica Ltd., Editas Medicine, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the genomic medicine market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This is due to increasing R&D in the genomic medicine and availability of various universities offering education programs on genomic medicine.

Market Segmentation

By Application

(Oncology, Cardiology, Paediatrics, Endocrinology, Respiratory Medicine, Rare Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others),

End- User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Academic Institutions, Research Institutions), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing scientific research on genomic medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Rising government investment in the precision medicine is expected to drive the market growth.

increasing application area of genome, increasing number of genomics project and increasing usage for advanced sequencing in cancer pharmacogenomics & rare disorder diagnosis.

Market Restraints:

Dearth of awareness among healthcare providers, volatility in the regulation scenario and lack of adoption of genomic medicine will hamper the market growth.

Key Pointers Covered in the Genomic Medicine Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Genomic Medicine market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

