Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN

Global genomic biomarkers market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of colorectal cancer and rising awareness about benefit of biomarker to treat fatal diseases are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global genomic biomarkers market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Myriad Genetics, Inc,

Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

MedGenome, Almac Group,

Transgenomic Ltd, Sema4.,

GENOME LIFE SCIENCES,

Creative Diagnostics,

Cancer Genetics Inc.,

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC. CENTOGENE AG,,

Quanterix

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure will drive the market

Technological advancement and development in clinical laboratory tests will propel market

Increasing cases gastric and ovarian cancer will also act as a driver for this market

Rising demand for genomic biomarker based medicine will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Difficulty related with the process of genomics biomarker will also restrain the market

Strict government regulation will also restrain the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Cancer Genetics, Inc. and NovellusDx, Ltd announced that they have signed an agreement according to which they are going to merge so that they can combine their data set and test portfolio associated to tumor biology. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their therapeutic development and provide better treatment to the patient and biopharma companies

In February 2015, Roche announced that they have acquired Signature Diagnostics AG so that they can advance their translational research for their generating sequencing diagnostics. The main aim of the acquisition is to develop their NGS assays using cfDNA so that they can create non- invasive treatment for cancer patients

Segmentation: Global Genomic Biomarkers Market

Genomic Biomarkers Market By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

Genomic Biomarkers Market By End- User

Diagnostic and research laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Genomic Biomarkers Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

