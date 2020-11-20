Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis Up To 2026 | |F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Global genomic biomarkers market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of colorectal cancer and rising awareness about benefit of biomarker to treat fatal diseases are the major factor for the growth of this market.

The market parameters of Genomic Biomarkers report are of immense use to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Key data and information used while forming this report has been gathered from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. This market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which deals with several market dynamics. Pharmaceutical industry can achieve great benefits with Genomic Biomarkers market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and assist to make better decisions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global genomic biomarkers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., MedGenome, Almac Group, Transgenomic Ltd, Sema4., GENOME LIFE SCIENCES, Creative Diagnostics, Cancer Genetics Inc., FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC. CENTOGENE AG,, Quanterix., and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Cancer Genetics, Inc. and NovellusDx, Ltd announced that they have signed an agreement according to which they are going to merge so that they can combine their data set and test portfolio associated to tumor biology. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their therapeutic development and provide better treatment to the patient and biopharma companies

In February 2015, Roche announced that they have acquired Signature Diagnostics AG so that they can advance their translational research for their generating sequencing diagnostics. The main aim of the acquisition is to develop their NGS assays using cfDNA so that they can create non- invasive treatment for cancer patients

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure will drive the market

Technological advancement and development in clinical laboratory tests will propel market

Increasing cases gastric and ovarian cancer will also act as a driver for this market

Rising demand for genomic biomarker based medicine will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Difficulty related with the process of genomics biomarker will also restrain the market

Strict government regulation will also restrain the growth of this market

Segmentation

By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

By End- User

Diagnostic and research laboratories

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Potential of the report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

