Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2026||Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., MedGenome, Almac Group
Global genomic biomarkers market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of colorectal cancer and rising awareness about benefit of biomarker to treat fatal diseases are the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global genomic biomarkers market are
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,
- Myriad Genetics, Inc,
- Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN,
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,
- MedGenome, Almac Group,
- Transgenomic Ltd, Sema4.,
- GENOME LIFE SCIENCES,
- Creative Diagnostics,
- Cancer Genetics Inc.,
- FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC. CENTOGENE AG,,
- Quanterix
Key Developments in the Market:
In September 2018, Cancer Genetics, Inc. and NovellusDx, Ltd announced that they have signed an agreement according to which they are going to merge so that they can combine their data set and test portfolio associated to tumor biology. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their therapeutic development and provide better treatment to the patient and biopharma companies
In February 2015, Roche announced that they have acquired Signature Diagnostics AG so that they can advance their translational research for their generating sequencing diagnostics. The main aim of the acquisition is to develop their NGS assays using cfDNA so that they can create non- invasive treatment for cancer patients
Market Drivers
- Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure will drive the market
- Technological advancement and development in clinical laboratory tests will propel market
- Increasing cases gastric and ovarian cancer will also act as a driver for this market
- Rising demand for genomic biomarker based medicine will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Difficulty related with the process of genomics biomarker will also restrain the market
- Strict government regulation will also restrain the growth of this market
Points Involved in Genomic Biomarkers Market Report:
- Genomic Biomarkers Study Coverage
- Executive Summary
- Market Size by Application
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Production Forecasts
- Consumption Forecast
- Market Size by Manufacturers
- Production by Regions
- Consumption by Regions
- Market Size by Type
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
- Genomic Biomarkers Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
- Key Findings
Segmentation: Global Genomic Biomarkers Market
Genomic Biomarkers Market By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Neurological diseases
- Others
Genomic Biomarkers Market By End- User
- Diagnostic and research laboratories
- Hospitals
- Others
Genomic Biomarkers Market By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
