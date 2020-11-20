Global Genome Sequencing Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Global genome sequencing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 47.97 billion by 2026
A large scale Genome Sequencing market report explains the key developments in the pharmaceutical industry with respect to current scenario and the future advancements. Competitive landscape underlines the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. An all-inclusive market information and data of the Genome Sequencing report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions covered in this report helps pharmaceutical industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the genome sequencing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI, Danaher., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Eppendorf AG, Abbott, LI-COR, Inc., Siemens, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNASTAR, Geneious, Myriad Genetics, Inc., amongst others.
Market Drivers
Increased funding and initiative by the government to promote genome sequencing and its varied applicability in numerous projects accelerates the growth of this market
Reduction in the costs of genome sequencing further boosts the growth of this marke
Growing applicability of genomes in various areas including diagnosis, animal research, agriculture, drug discovery, food and beverages etc.
With changing environment of operations and advancements in technology, several new opportunities have been created thereby leading to the entry of new players and start-ups that would foster the growth of this market
Market Restraints
Expensive and high cost of genome equipments
Lack of skilled professionals
Key Developments in the Market:
In November 2018, Illumina Inc., the genome sequencing giants acquires Pacific Biosciences, a developer and manufacturer of gene sequencing. With this acquisition it would combine its own short genome/DNA sequencing with the long-read sequencing technology of Pacific Biosciences in order to maintain its dominant position in the genomes market, and continue to remain the market leader. With this, it would be able to enter into a new market especially in the areas of rare and undiagnosed diseases, thereby expanding its customer base and providing innovative solutions and services to its clients.
In June 2017, GATC Biotech AG, a leading company in genome sequencing was acquired by Eurofins, the global pioneering leader in bio-analytical testing including DNA, genome testing. With this acquisition Eurofins would expand its product portfolio and better serve its present and future clients by strengthening its genomics and genomic sequencing testing by acquiring the market leader in genomes.
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-genome-sequencing-market
Segmentation:
By Product and Services
Consumables
Systems & Software
Services
By Technology
Sequencing
Microarray
Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification
Other Technologies
By Applications
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Precision Medicine
Agriculture & Animal Research
Other Applications
By End User
Pediatric
Research Centers
Academic & Government Institutes
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Other End Users
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Access Complete Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-genome-sequencing-market
Potentials held by the report
- Detailed overview of the market
- Key developments and product launches in the market
- Key parameters which are driving the market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- In-depth market segmentation
About Us:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475