Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global genetically modified crops market is expected grow from $20.09 billion in 2020 to $21.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $29.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Request For The Sample Of The Genetically Modified Crops Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3183&type=smp

The genetically modified crops market consists of sales of genetically engineered crops and related services. The term genetically modified refers to the transfer of genes between the organisms using a series of laboratory techniques known as recombinant DNA technology. Genetically modified (GM) or genetically engineered crops are plants with new trait which does not occur naturally such as resistance to pests, improved nutrient profile, reduction in spoilage and resistance to chemical treatments. The GM crops which are grown commercially include sugar beet, papaya, maize, potato, oilseed rape, cotton and others.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Genetically Modified Crops Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-gm-crops-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

The genetically modified crops market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the genetically modified crops market are Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Groupe Limagrain, JR Simplot Co., JKAgri Genetics Ltd., Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company (MAHYCO), Calyxt Inc., Stine Seed Farm, Inc., Nuseed Pty Ltd., KWS SAAT SE, Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd., Bayer Crop Science India Ltd, Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corp., Takii Seeds, Agreliant Genetics LLC, DLF Seeds and Science, Long Ping High-Tech, Shandong Denghai Seeds.

The global genetically modified crops market is segmented –

1) By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Others

2) By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, Tobacco, Others

Read More On The Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-gm-crops-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

The genetically modified crops market report describes and explains the global genetically modified crops market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The genetically modified crops report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global genetically modified crops market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global genetically modified crops market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Genetically Modified Crops Market Characteristics Genetically Modified Crops Market Product Analysis Genetically Modified Crops Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And AcquisitionsIn The Genetically Modified Crops Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model