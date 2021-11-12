Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global genetically modified crops market reached a value of nearly $21,491.0 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $21,491.0 million in 2020 to $28,929.3 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.12%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for food security which is expected to drive the demand for genetically modified crops. The genetically modified crops market is expected to grow from $28,929.3 million in 2025 to $39,710.0 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.54%.

The genetically modified crops market consists of sales of genetically modified crops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in producing genetically modified crops such as soybean, cotton, maize, oilseed rape, and others. The companies producing genetically modified crops usually sell genetically modified seeds, made in laboratories, to the farmers/corporate farming companies. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The genetically modified crops market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the genetically modified crops market are Bayer AG, BASF SE, DuPont, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company

The genetically modified crops market is segmented by trait, and by crops.

By Trait

The genetically modified crops market is segmented by trait into

a) Herbicide Tolerance (HT)

b) Insect Resistance (IR)

c) Stacked Traits (ST)

d) Others.

By Crops –

The genetically modified crops market is segmented by crops into

a) Soybean

b) Cotton

c) Maize

d) Oilseed Rape

e) Others

The genetically modified crops market report describes and explains the global genetically modified crops market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The genetically modified crops report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global genetically modified crops market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global genetically modified crops market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

