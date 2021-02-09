Global Generic Drug Market Industry Status and Growth opportunities for Leading Players-Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,  Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, ZydusCadila, AurobindoPharma, Cipla Inc., Novartis AG

Global generic drug market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global generic drug market are Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, ZydusCadila, AurobindoPharma, Cipla Inc., Novartis AG, Wockhardt, Perrigo Company plc, Lannett, Mylan N.V., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ApotexInc, Micro Labs Ltd, Bausch health, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Endo International plc, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltdand Fresenius Kabi AG among others.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Generic drug market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Global Generic Drug Market Scope and Market Size

Generic drug market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, route of administration end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global generic drug market is segmented into pure generic and branded generic

Based on indication, the global generic drug market is segmented into central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, dermatology, oncology, respiratory and others

Route of administration segment for global generic drug market is categorized into oral, topical, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the global generic drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global generic drug market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Generic Drug Market Country Level Analysis

Generic drug market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, indication, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global generic drug market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America has been witnessing a positive growth owing to the global leaders in research and development activities and established framework of approval process of generic drugs. Europe is considered a second largest growing regional segment owing to the high preference of generic drugs over branded. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to the developing healthcare facilities and rise in government initiatives.

