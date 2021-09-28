Global General Mineral Mining Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global general mineral mining market is expected to decline from $160.8 billion in 2019 to $143.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $195.8 billion in 2023.

The general mineral mining market consists of sales of general minerals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine construction sand and gravel, industrial sand, kaolin and ball clay, clay and ceramic and refractory minerals, potash, soda and borate mineral, phosphate rock, or other chemical and fertilizer minerals mining.

The general mineral mining market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the general mineral mining market are CRH Plc, Israel Corporation Ltd, The Mosaic Company, OCP SA, PotashCorp.

The global general mineral mining market is segmented by type into others – general mineral mining, potash mining, salt mining, magnesite mining, sulfur mining, kaolin mining, asbestos mining, feldspar mining, boron mining, gypsum mining, talc mining, graphite mining, baryte mining, bentonite mining, diatomite mining, lithium mining, selenium mining, perlite mining, vermiculite mining, arsenic mining, diamond mining, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

The general mineral mining market report describes and explains the global general mineral mining market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The general mineral mining report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global general mineral mining market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global general mineral mining market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

