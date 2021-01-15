Global Gene Therapy Market Scope, Business Growth Factors, Industry Policies And Forecast

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Gene Therapy Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. This Global Gene Therapy Market report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. The conventional data in the global market report is presented in a graphical form while highlighting the proposed statistics. It also comprises of vendors, suppliers and key players in the global market. The unique data presented in the report are evaluated with an instinctive and scientific way in order to get a better understanding of the global market.

Global gene therapy market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 36.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidence of cancer and rare life threatening diseases and strong clinical pipeline drugs for gene therapy are major drivers for market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gene therapy market are Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., ALLERGAN, Krystal Biotech, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Novartis AG, MeiraGTx Limited, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Lonza, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., REGENXBIO Inc., uniQure N.V., Solid Biosciences Inc., Audentes Therapeutics among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global gene therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gene therapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Gene Therapy Market

Gene therapy is a technique of insertion of genes into cells and tissues for treatment of any disease. In this technique the defective gene is replaced with a functional gene. It is the strategy of manipulation of expression of specific genes responsible for the disease. This therapy is a promising treatment option for a number of diseases. The application of gene therapy is wide and it is mostly used for treatment of cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, AIDS among others.

Global Gene Therapy Market By Type (Somatic Gene Therapy, Germline Gene Therapy, Others), Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide, Others), Viral Vector (Retroviruses, Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenoviruses, Others), Non-Viral Vector (Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Electroporation and Others), Application (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Infectious Disease, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Prevailing rate of cancer acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Competition among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the approval of gene therapy products is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing investment of private and government organization in research and development of gene therapy drives the market growth

Increasing awareness about gene therapy and its applications is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the treatment restricts the market growth

Side effects like unwanted immune responses also hampers the market growth

Concerns regarding the unethical use of gene therapy also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Gene Therapy Market

By Type

Somatic Gene Therapy

Germline Gene Therapy

Others

By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Suicide

Others

By Viral Vector

Retroviruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenoviruses

Others

By Non-Viral Vector

Naked/Plasmid Vectors

Electroporation

Others

By Application

Oncology

Rare Diseases

Infectious Disease

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AveXis, Inc., a subsidiary of Novartis AG announced establishment of a gene therapy access program for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) which is used for treatment of pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with bi-allelic mutations. AveXis, Inc. is dealing with payers on agreements to create novel pay-over-time options is planning to provide high support to the patients needing zolgensma for SMA

In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio for taking up the market of viral vector manufacturing services for gene therapy. This acquisition proves that the growing market catches up with the demand for life-changing therapeutics in order to meet the unmet medical needs. This acquisition contributes in the fast-evolving gene therapy market

