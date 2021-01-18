Global Gene Therapy Market Astonishing Growth With Top Influencing Key Players Like Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

The report on global Gene Therapy Market covers major technological, scientific and economic developments in industrial, pharmaceutical and high technology organizations scenario of the Gene Therapy market along with latest drivers and trends, and overall environment of the market. This business intelligence study also includes new growth avenues created during the outbreak of Covid-19 and its impact on the said market. The Gene Therapy market analysis report provides a broader view of the market that lets businesses benchmark other unfocused companies. The market research report helps to success that includes likes and dislikes of a specific market segment in a certain geographical area, their expectations, and readiness etc. Similarly, this market report is useful to learn more about the target market and understand the various factors involved in the buying decisions.

Global gene therapy market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 36.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidence of cancer and rare life threatening diseases and strong clinical pipeline drugs for gene therapy are major drivers for market growth.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Pfizer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

ALLERGAN

Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Gene Therapy Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the global economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. Global Gene Therapy market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report.. DBMR has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

In today's fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. This market report contains precise introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business.

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation:

Type Analysis of Gene Therapy Market

Somatic Gene Therapy

Germline Gene Therapy

Others

Gene Type Analysis of Gene Therapy Market

Antigen

Cytokine

Suicide

Others

Competitive Landscape and Gene Therapy Market Share Analysis

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AveXis, Inc., a subsidiary of Novartis AG announced establishment of a gene therapy access program for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) which is used for treatment of pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with bi-allelic mutations. AveXis, Inc. is dealing with payers on agreements to create novel pay-over-time options is planning to provide high support to the patients needing zolgensma for SMA

In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Brammer Bio for taking up the market of viral vector manufacturing services for gene therapy. This acquisition proves that the growing market catches up with the demand for life-changing therapeutics in order to meet the unmet medical needs. This acquisition contributes in the fast-evolving gene therapy market

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the Global Gene Therapy Market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Gene Therapy Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Market Drivers

Prevailing rate of cancer acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Competition among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the approval of gene therapy products is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing investment of private and government organization in research and development of gene therapy drives the market growth

Increasing awareness about gene therapy and its applications is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints

High cost associated with the treatment restricts the market growth

Side effects like unwanted immune responses also hampers the market growth

Concerns regarding the unethical use of gene therapy also hamper the market growth

Gene Therapy Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

