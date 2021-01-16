Global Gelcoat Market Research, Company Assessment and Industry Analysis 2027 | AKZO NOBEL N.V., ASHLAND, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., 3M, SIKA AG

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Gelcoat Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Gelcoat Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Market Insights

Global gelcoat market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Gelcoat Market By Type (Standard Gelcoat, Specialty Gelcoat), Resin (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Epoxy and Others), Application Method (Spray, Brush & Roller), End-User(Automotive, Marine, Building and Construction, Wind Energy and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Gelcoat is a compound utilized in providing outer protective layer and high quality finishing to surfaces of the fibre-reinforced composite. It is formulated by using different resins such as polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy and others. It is highly resistant to water, osmosis, UV, chemical, impact and crack. It gives enhanced mechanical property and reduces surface porosity.

The gelcoat is highly used in providing protective covering from weather and environmental impact. It helps in providing UV stability and giving aesthetic appearance. Now, gelcoat is used for constructing luxurious yachts and growing water projects. The major advancement in the gelcoat is that it is now have been used for packaging foodstuffs and home décor.

The demand for yacht projects and water based activities is driving the market.

Major Market Players Covered in the Gelcoat Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are AKZO NOBEL N.V., ASHLAND, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., 3M, SIKA AG, AEKYUNG CHEMICAL Co., Ltd, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., AOC, LLC, BÜFA GmbH & Co. KG, Changzhou Huake Polymers Co., Ltd., DE USSEL COATINGS BV, DUGALAK Ltd., Eternal Synthetic Resins (Changshu) Co.Ltd., Euroresins, GRM, HK Research Corporation, Interplastic Corporation, Leader Compsite Comp.,Ltd, Mäder, NANO4LIFE EUROPE L.P., Polynt, Resoltech, Scott Bader Company Ltd.,TURKUAZ POLYESTER.

Global Gelcoat Market Scope and Market Size

Global gelcoat market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, resin, application method and end-user.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard gelcoat and specialty gelcoat.

• On the basis of resin, the market is segmented into polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy and others.

• On the basis of application method, the market is segmented into spray, brush & roller.

• On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, marine, building and construction, wind energy and others.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

