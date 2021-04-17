Global GDPR Service Market, Data Management and API Management, Applications – Forecast by 2024 Industry Insights by Offering (Solutions (Data Management and API Management) and Services (Managed Services and Professional Services), by Application (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises)

The global GDPR service market is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018 – 2024) due to the increasing adoption of GDPR compliances that helps in enhancing security services of the business organizations ensuring encrypted, secure and improved data to its users.

On the basis of offering, the GDPR service market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions market is further subcategorized into API management and data management. The data management segment is further subdivided into data governance and data mapping and discovery. The service segmented is further subcategorized into managed services and professional services. The professional services are further sub-segmented into DPO-as-a-Service, GDPR readiness assessment, DPO-as-a-Service and Training, and Certification.

The growth of GDPR service in large enterprises is increasing due to assistance provided by this system to its user’s such as enhanced innovation, efficiency with reduced cost and incorporation of a responsive business process.

Increasing adoption of privacy by design, cloud computing, and big data are the key trends pertaining towards the growth of the GDPR service market across the globe. Privacy by design considers privacy concerns of product or system throughout the development of a design procedure.

Globally GDPR service industry players are leveraging market growth through new product development, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, increased investments and technological upgradation in order to secure information protection and data security among several large-scale business enterprises, which is leading to the increased market share of these companies in the GDPR service market across the globe.

Geographically, Europe contributes the largest revenue to the global market and is also predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.