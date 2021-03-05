Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global gastrointestinal diseases drug development market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide and pharmaceuticals companies operating in gastrointestinal diseases pipeline space are the key factors for market growth.

Gastrointestinal diseases are defined as the condition or disease that occurs within the gastrointestinal tract. The gastrointestinal disorders includes constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease and hence forth. The patients with gastrointestinal disorders may experience abdominal pain and cramps, bloating and change in bowel habits.

According to the articles published in the Oxford University Press by Journal of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology, it was estimated up to 270,000 patients are living with inflammatory bowel disease and 135,000 patients with Crohn’s disease in the Canada in the year of 2018. These growing cases of gastrointestinal diseases and high demand of disease specific treatment are factors to drive the market growth.

Market Drivers

Introduction of biologics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases is boosting the gastrointestinal diseases drug development market

High prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide will drive the market growth

On-going clinical trial is being conducted by the many pharmaceuticals companies also acts as a market driver

New launches of products annually is propelling the market growth

Segmentation: Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market

By Disease Type

Gastroenteritis

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Irritable bowel syndrome

Others

By Molecular targets

Sodium Transporter Nhe3 Inhibitor

Sphinogosine-1-Phosphate Receptor Functional Antagonist

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Blocker

Others

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gastrointestinal diseases drug development market are Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Ardelyx, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group）Co., Ltd., RedHill, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Avexegen Therapeutics, Inc., Knight Therapeutics Inc., Daewon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Metacrine, Vaxart, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, SynAct Pharma AB, Sequella, Inc, Prometic Life Sciences Inc, SHIELD THERAPEUTICS, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, ABIVAX among others

