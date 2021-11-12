Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global gastric cancer drugs market reached a value of nearly $2,516.2 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $2,516.2 million in 2020 to $3,914.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.2%. The gastric cancer drugs market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 and reach $4,832.0 million in 2030.

The gastric cancer drugs market consists of sales of gastric cancer drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce gastric cancer drugs to prevent, diagnose and treat gastric cancer. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating gastric cancer.

The gastric cancer drugs global market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the gastric cancer drugs global market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Biocon

The gastric cancer drugs market is segmented by type, by end-user and by route of administration.

By Type –

The gastric cancer drugs market is segmented by type into

a) Imatnib

b) Trastuzumab

c) Others

By End-User –

The gastric cancer drugs market is segmented by end-user into

a) Hospitals

b) Clinics

c) Cancer Specialty Centers

By Route of Administration –

The gastric cancer drug market is segmented by route of administration into

a) Oral

b) Parental

The gastric cancer drugs global market report describes and explains the global gastric cancer drugs global market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The gastric cancer drugs global report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global gastric cancer drugs global market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global gastric cancer drugs global market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

