Global Gas Separation Membranes Industry Analysis and Key Insights, Overview, Scope and Restraints

The market size of gas separation membranes is estimated to grow at moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for biogas in the emerging countries and cost-effectiveness of membrane separation has led to growth in the market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations on the plasticization of polymeric membranes act as a major restraint for the market growth. Nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation, and air dehydration, are the major applications for gas separation membranes market. The carbon dioxide removal segment was estimated to lead the market in 2018, whereas, vapor/vapor separation is projected to be the fastest-growing application for gas separation membranes during the forecast period. The polyimide & polyaramide is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing gas separation membrane material driving due to its excellent properties such as selectivity & permeability, high chemical & thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good film forming.

APAC is projected to dominate the gas separation membranes market during the forecast period. Demand for carbon dioxide removal application in developing countries such as China and India is leading the growth of gas separation membranes in the region. Continuous innovation and development, making APAC an industrial hub has led to industry consolidations, which is further expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon IGS, Inc. (US) are some of the major players in the Gas Separation Membranes Market.

