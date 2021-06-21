Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market Report Analysis By WhipsmartMI Research

This can be attributed to an increase in renewable energy generation, increased investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure, an increase in energy demand and space constraints in densely populated urban areas, and government initiatives aimed at improving electricity access. Because of its dependability and protection for grid infrastructure, the high voltage segment is expected to be the market’s largest contributor during the forecast period. They are commonly used in the event of a critical switchyard in large power generation plants. The vast majority of gas-insulated substations linked to the high voltage transmission grid are of the indoor variety. The gas-insulated substation industry is expected to be dominated by the power transmission utility segment. The addition of transmission lines, which leads to the addition of high voltage substations, is the primary driver of power transmission utility. Gas insulated switchgear is critical for grid protection and efficient power flow, as well as transmission circuit protection and relaying. The power transmission utilities are responsible for high voltage and extra high voltage transmission. During the forecast period, the outdoor segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Outdoor gas insulated substations are preferred for long-distance transmission and distribution of electricity because they provide reliable operations in high-voltage transmission and medium voltage. Furthermore, Asia Pacific dominates the market for gas-insulated substations. Increased power consumption, government mandates on energy efficiency, a growing influx of renewable sources in the energy mix, and the renovation, modernization, and upgrade of ageing hydropower plants will drive the region’s gas-insulated substation industry. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market size. This report examines the gas-insulated substations market in six regions: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Gas-Insulated Substation market key players include ABB, Siemens, Hitachi, Toshiba Corporation, and General Electric.

Gas-Insulated Substation Market report has been categorized as below

By Voltage

· Medium Voltage

· High Voltage

· Extra-High Voltage

By Installation

· Indoor

· Outdoor

By End-User

· Power Transmission Utility

· Power Distribution Utility

· Power Generation Utility

· Others

By Region

● North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

● Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East and Africa

