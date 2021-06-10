Global Gas Engine Market Analysis By Application, End User and Regional Report | WhipsmartMI

An increase in demand for clean power generation around the world will drive the growth. The natural gas segment is expected to account for the majority of the market. It’s used in base-load power generation and CHP (combined heat and power) systems. Natural gas-fueled gas engines are primarily used by utilities and manufacturing facilities for power generation. Natural gas is primarily used in gas engines ranging from 5 MW to 20 MW. Due to increased adoption of biogas and landfill gas in power generation applications, the special gas segment is also the fastest growing market. Biogas and landfill-based power plants are receiving subsidies from countries all over the world. The global market is expected to be led by power generation, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Gas engines are primarily used for power generation in manufacturing plants, commercial buildings, public buildings, and utilities. The gas engines are ideal for applications such as base load, grid support, combined cycle, peak shaving, and distributed power generation. The growing demand for global power, particularly in regions such as Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific, is driving the market for gas engines for power generation. During the forecast period, the co-generation application segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR. The increasing installed capacity of gas-fueled CHP power plants in cold climate countries is largely responsible for the growth of co-generation applications. The market is expected to be led by the utilities segment. Gas engines are primarily used by utilities for base load and peak load power generation. The utilities segment is growing due to falling natural gas prices and an improved natural gas distribution network.

Browse report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Gas-Engine-Market

Key market players in the global Gas Engine industries are General Electric Company, Caterpillar Inc., Wärtsilä Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Cummins Inc.

The Gas Engine Market report has been categorized as below

By Fuel Type

Natural gas

Special gas

Others

By Power Output

0.5-1 MW

1-2 MW

2-5 MW

5-10 MW

10-20MW

By Application

Power Generation

Cogeneration

Mechanical Drive

Others

By End-User

Utilities

Manufacturing

Oil and gas

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Request sample report with full TOC @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ad0384/Gas-Engine-Market

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.

WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com

Company Name: Whipsmartmi

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090