Global Gas Chromatography Market Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2026

Gas Chromatography report endows with a delegate overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness, potency and insights and provides competitive intelligence. In addition, this market report highlights key market dynamics of sector and encompasses historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Chromatography Instruments industry. Also, the report has been framed with the methodical gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations which is carried out through social and opinion research. With the help of global Gas Chromatography market report, business can form a strong organization and make better decisions to take business at the new heights of success.

Global gas chromatography market is estimated to reach USD 5.93 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising occurrence of technological developments in the industry, high usage in quality control and R&D in areas such as environmental pharmaceuticals, foods, and electronics.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in gas chromatography market are Agilent Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck kGaA, Restek Corporation, Shimadzu Analytical Pvt.Ltd., Leco Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc., Danaher, Scion Instruments, Falcon Analytics, Chromatotec, General Electric Company, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc,,Restek Corporation, Yokogawa India Ltd. Siemens,, Regis Technologies, Inc,, Illumina, Inc., O.I. Corporation / Xylem Inc., Virtusa Corporation and others.

Market Drivers

Experiencing growth due to widespread adoption of these systems in laboratory instrumentation

Gas chromatography is applied for quality control and research and development in areas such as environmental pharmaceuticals, foods, and electronics. Thus, use of this technique eventually, drive the market

This technique is used in almost every branch of the chemical industry, mostly in production of petrochemicals from natural gas and oil

Market Restraints

High rate of gas chromatography equipment is acting as restraint for the market

Lack of skilled professionals and limited knowledge about this technology

Segmentation: Global Gas Chromatography Market

By Device Type

Systems

Detectors Flame Ionization Detectors Thermal Conductivity Detectors Mass Spectrometry Detectors Other Detectors

Samplers

Fraction collectors

Others

By Consumables

Columns

Fittings & Tubings

Flow Management

By Reagents

Analytical

Preparative

By End Users

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Oil & Gas

Academics

Agriculture

Environmental Biotechnology Industries

Food & Beverage Industry

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



