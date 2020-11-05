Global Garage Equipment Market 2020: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The Covid19 Impact |Snap-on Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Vehicle Service Group; VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH

Global garage equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.96 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shifting of individual preference increasing the levels of customization in vehicles.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; Snap-on Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Vehicle Service Group; VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH; Standard Tools and Equipment Co.; Symach s.r.l.; Otto Nubaum GmbH & Co. KG; M/s Samvit Garage Equipments; Sarveshwari Engineers; Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.; Boston Garage Equipment Ltd; among others.

Segmentation:

o By Garage Type (OEM Authorized Garage, Independent Garage, Franchise Garages), Installation Type (Mobile, Fixed),

o By Function Type (Electronic, Mechanical),

o By Equipment Type (Body Shop Equipment, Diagnostic & Test Equipment, Emission Equipment, Lifting Equipment, Washing Equipment, Wheel & Tire Equipment, Others),

o By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles),

o Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

Global garage equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of garage equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

