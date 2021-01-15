Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market Scope, Business Growth Factors, Industry Policies And Forecast

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. This Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. The conventional data in the global market report is presented in a graphical form while highlighting the proposed statistics. It also comprises of vendors, suppliers and key players in the global market. The unique data presented in the report are evaluated with an instinctive and scientific way in order to get a better understanding of the global market.

Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 658.21 million to an estimated value of USD 21714.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 54.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization and increasing wellness awareness is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gamified healthcare solutions market are Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Ayogo, Bunchball inc., EveryMove, Inc., Fitbit,Inc., hubbub health inc, Jawbone, MANGO HEALTH, Microsoft, Nike, Inc., Rally Health, Inc., Reflexion Health, SuperBetter, LLC., Welltok, Inc.

Global gamified healthcare solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gamified healthcare solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Gamification is a process in which gaming elements are used in non-gaming contexts to motivate and engage and people. It is a good way to make healthcare programs more easily accessible and motivational. Instant rewards, point system, positive review, real- time feedbacks etc. are some of the features of the gamification. These days they are widely used in the industry like healthcare, military and school. Due to technological advancement it helps the user to solve many problems related to the health and fitness.

Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market By Product (Enterprise Based Solutions, Consumer Based Solutions), Type (Casual Games, Serious Games, Exercise Games), Applications (Fitness Management, Medical Training, Medication Management, Physical Therapy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing level of the urbanization and digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Increasing number of smartphone user worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Market complications and lower ROI is restraining the growth of this market.

In August 2016, Walgreens partnered HealthPrize Technologies and launched HealthPrize Action Engine which will use gamifications so that patient should be engaged in the healthcare programs. This platform will have condition related quizzes, surveys, health tips etc. which will help the patients to learn more.

In August 2017, Pfizer announced the launched their game Minecraft with some modifications which will help the children with hemophilia to learn about safety and will maintain their treatment plans.

By Product Enterprise Based Solutions Consumer Based Solutions

By Type Casual Games Serious Games Exercise Games

By Applications Fitness Management Medical Training Medication Management Physical Therapy



