Global Gamification Market Solution, Deployment Type, User Type, Application and Industry – Forecast to 2024 Industry Insights by Solution (Consumer-Driven Solution and Enterprise-Driven Solution), by Deployment Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premise Based), by User Type (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), by Application (Sales, Marketing, Product Development, Support, Human Resources and Others), by Industry (Media and Publishing, E-Commerce, Retail and Consumer Goods, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Travel and Logistics, Entertainment, Education, Healthcare and Others)

The global gamification market is predicted to grow at 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 282.3 billion by 2024. The market is driven by factors such as extensive acceptance of technologies such as mobile, web and social media along with swelling utilization of Internet-based services. The increasing capability of this technique to satisfy the needs and desires of an individual pertaining to their virtual achievement and position are further fueling the growth of the market.

On the basis of the solution, the gamification market is segmented into a consumer-driven solution and enterprise-driven solution. Among these two segments, the consumer-driven solutions contribute larger revenue to the global market and are predicted to witness a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment type, the gamification market is segmented into cloud and on-premise based deployment type. The extensive utilization of Internet-based services along with rapid technological advancements is enhancing the growth of cloud-based deployment. The cloud-based solutions are expected to witness faster growth of 35.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of user type, the gamification market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of application, the gamification market is segmented into sales, marketing, product development, support, human resources, and others.

On the basis of industry, the global gamification market is segmented into media and entertainment, e-commerce, retail and consumer goods, banking, financial services, and insurance, travel, and logistics, entertainment, education, healthcare, and others. Among all these segments, the education sector is predicted to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

Bunchball Inc., Badgeville Inc., Kuato Studios, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Gigya Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Knewton, BigDoor Inc., and Lithium Technologies Inc. are some of the key players offering solutions and services for gamification.