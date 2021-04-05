Global Gamification Market Poised for Robust Growth: Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 21.7% by 2027

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global gamification market was worth USD 8.73 Billion in the year 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.7%, earning revenue of around USD 35.12 Billion by the end of 2027. Gamification targets the human psyche by giving them a sense of achievement through reward points and bonuses. It’s a perfect way to attract people’s attention to a brand and increase the possibility of them becoming customers. What’s more, Gamification is also an effective way of retaining customers.

Because of COVID-19, the global gamification market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. People nowadays are rapidly adopting internet-based services, resulting in a boom in the gamification industry. Gamification is currently used in a variety of industries, including retail, banking, healthcare, education, etc.

Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements and Increasing Use of Internet-Based Devices is Driving the Market Growth

Gamification solutions are witnessing a tremendous surge in their market owing to technological advancements. People nowadays spend a significant amount of time on the internet. As a result, businesses are making significant investments in this sector. Market giants such as Amazon and Walmart are providing AR and VR technologies to enhance customers’ shopping experience. Amazon is also implementing gamified solutions for the management of their warehouse employees to increase their efficiency.

Application of Gamification Solutions in all Industries Driving the Market Forward

Gamification solutions are constantly being used in almost all industries. Organizations with a larger workforce are implementing gamification to improve their employees’ efficiency and motivate them. Now, even SMEs are starting to use gamification solutions. Gamification has applications in various sectors like sales, marketing, product development, etc. It assists companies in engaging prospective consumers and enhancing their experience, as well as growing brand recognition and favoring loyalty. These factors will help the gamification market grow in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players dominating the global gamification market are Microsoft Corporation, Influitive Corporation, Khoros, LLC., SAP, SE, Verint Systems, Hoopla Software, Inc., Cognizant, Callidus Software, Inc., Aon plc. (CUT-E GMBH), Mambo Solutions Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., BI Worldwide, G-Cube, IActionable Inc, Axonify Inc., Bunchball Inc., and other prominent players.

The market’s major players are merging and forming alliances in order to spread into new countries for the sole purpose of increasing their profitability. This will create huge growth opportunities for the gamification market, especially in developing countries like India, China, South Korea, etc. Furthermore, the gamification market is tough for new entrants. This is mainly because the market is highly competitive and a large share of revenues are covered by the giants.

Recent Developments

l In March 2021, Amazon declared the expansion of its gamification program for workhouses in around 20 states in the country. This decision of expansion was made to increase the productivity of the warehouse employees by applying gamification methods. The gamification of warehouses will help improve employee productivity besides promoting healthy competition as they compete with each other for virtual rewards.

l In March 2021, an Austin-based Startup called Living Security has earned a sizable funding to expand its gamified cybersecurity training. The investment was made by Updata partners based in Washington D.C. This investment aims to enhance cyber-security training and make it much more interactive and interesting by adding live-action story-lines or role-based micro modules.

Scope of Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Product Service/Segmentation By Company Size, By Deployment, By Application, By End-User, By Region Key Players Microsoft Corporation, Influitive Corporation, Khoros, LLC., SAP, SE, Verint Systems, Hoopla Software, Inc., Cognizent, Callidus Software, Inc., Aon plc. (CUT-E GMBH), Mambo Solutions Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., BI Worldwide, G-Cube, IActionable Inc, Axonify Inc., Bunchball Inc., Ambition, Akili Interactive Labs, EveryMove Inc., and other prominent players

By Company size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Deployment

On-premise

On-cloud

By Application

Marketing

Sales

Product Development

Human Resource

Others

End-User

Retail

Banking

Healthcare

Government

Education and Research

IT and Telecom

others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

