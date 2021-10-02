Global Gambling Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global gambling market is expected to decline from $521.6 billion in 2019 to $495.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $592.5 billion in 2023

The gambling services market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track betting. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market. Revenues in this market include the margins made on the amounts gambled but not those amounts themselves.

Some of the major players of the gambling market are William Hill, MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Paddy Power, Betfair Entertainment

The Global Gambling Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting, Others – Gambling

2) By Channel Type: Offline, Online, Virtual Reality(VR)

The gambling market report describes and explains the global gambling market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The gambling report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global gambling market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global gambling market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

