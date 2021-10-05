Global Functional Food Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global functional food market reached a value of nearly $161,994.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $161,994.8 million in 2020 to $228,787.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 7.1%. The global functional food market is expected to reach $228,787.6 million in 2025 and $315,648.5 million in 2030.

The functional food market consists of sales of functional food and related services. Functional food is usually nutritious and is associated with many health and lifestyle benefits. The benefits can include prevention against nutrition deficiencies, protection against diseases, improved cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and promotes proper growth and development

Some of the major players of the functional food market are The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Glanbia Plc., Unilever, Dean Foods, Meiji Co., Ltd, Dali Foods Group Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

By Product Type-

a) Bakery & Cereals

b) Dairy Products

c) Meat, Fish & Eggs

d) Soy Products

e) Fats & Oils

f) Others

By Application-

a) Sports Nutrition

b) Weight Management

c) Immunity

d) Digestive Health

e) Clinical Nutrition

f) Cardio Health

g) Others

By Ingredient–

a) Prebiotics & Probiotics

b) Vitamins

c) Dietary Fibers

d) Fatty Acids

e) Minerals

f) Carotenoids

g) Other Ingredients

The functional food market market report describes and explains the global functional food market market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The functional food market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global functional food market market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global functional food market market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Functional Food Market Market Characteristics Functional Food Market Market Product Analysis Functional Food Market Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Functional Food Market Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

