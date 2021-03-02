Global Functional Chewing Gum Market || keyplayers Grupo Arcor, FITGUM, Functional Gums Srl, Simply Gum Inc., Cloetta, and The Hershey Co.

The report “ Global Functional Chewing Gum Market, By Products (Nicotine, Oral, Dietary, and Lifestyle), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 ” Global functional chewing gum market is projected to grow from US$ 8.2 billion in 2019 to US$ 10.0 billion by 2030. The market is driven by a strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers. Also, the growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gums is anticipated to further boost the functional chewing gum market during the forecast period. The strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the functional chewing gum market.

Key Highlights:

On June 5, 2018, in the celiac month, Arcor Group expands its product portfolio and is ranked as the argentine consumer food company with the largest gluten-free products.

On March 20, 2017, Perfetti Van Melle launched a new edition of Mentos for a better way to say hello!

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Functional Chewing Gum market accounted for US$ 8.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the product, distribution channel, and region.

By product, nicotine gums are the largest segment and are expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising health awareness among smokers has boosted growth market of nicotine gums.

By distribution channel, the offline segment captured more than one-third of the market share, and it is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global Functional Chewing Gum market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to inclination towards sugar-free chewing gums.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Functional Chewing Gum Market,” By-Products (Nicotine, Oral, Dietary, and Lifestyle), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links: https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Functional-Chewing-Gum-Market-3956

The prominent player operating in the global Functional Chewing Gum market includes Mondelez International, Mars, Perfetti Van Melle, Lotte Confectionery, Grupo Arcor, FITGUM, Functional Gums Srl, Simply Gum Inc., Cloetta, and The Hershey Co.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized in market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com